35 Yungerleit from Chutz Laaretz are Stuck in Eretz Yisroel and Need OUR Help to Make Pesach!

35 choshuver yungerleit, English speaking were stranded away from their families like many others in Eretz Yisroel for this Pesach

הבא עלינו לטובה.

If ח”ו we haven’t yet had the גאולה many of these young newly married couples will be spending פסח alone and will have to cook the full יו”ט and buy just the basics all alone.

From basic פסח כלים, to Wine, Matzo & Meat.

We need to raise $20,000 amongst these 35 yungerleit will allow each to receive 2000 Israeli shekel to buy some new פסח כלים, the wine, matzo and meat to have an enjoyable Yom tov in the best way possible in their current situation and feel just like every other family making פסח.

Unfortunately, due to the late cancellation of their flights and the dire funds needed by everyone they won’t be receiving from other קמחא דפסחא.







