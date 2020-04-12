The Novominsker Rebbe’s Message

Sponsored Content





Three weeks ago the Holy Novominsker Rebbe broadcast a video message to the entire Jewish world, urging his listeners to follow the expert’s instruction and lamenting the tragedy of the virus. “We have bowed our heads before this Heavenly decree and closed our shuls to minyanim and closed our yeshivos,” he said.

And now our heads remain bowed before Hashem’s true judgment. The fearless leader of Agudas Yisroel, a thundering, eloquent, persuasive voice of truth, of Torah; who led the Orthodox world through decades of upheaval with clarity and humility has been taken. His reassuring voice has been silenced, and the void is cavernous.

Yet the need for action remains. We cannot stand by as our precious leaders, our Rabbonim and Roshei Yeshivos, fall prey to this insidious illness.

Shortly before his passing, the Novominsker Rebbe spoke to his trusted aide and director of the Yeshivas Novominsk, Rabbi Lipa Brennan, about general yeshiva matters. In the course of their conversation, Rabbi Brennan mentioned the project of the Miracle Sefer Torah, intended to unite the entire Jewish world in the writing of one Torah for the sake of the world’s healing, and asked if it was an endeavor worth supporting.

The Rebbe replied, “Lipa, I rely on you…whatever we can do to stop this mageifa, is good.”

The world is engulfed in pain, the Jewish community is reeling, it is time we display the might of our unity to the Ribbono Shel Olam.

Every Jewish community across every country has seized the moment and claimed a portion in this Miracle Sefer Torah.

There is no time to wait, and there is nothing to lose. In the words of the Novominsker Rebbe “Whatever we can do to stop this mageifa, is good.”

Unite with your fellow Jewish brothers and sisters in the deepest way possible. Acquire a leter in the Miracle Sefer Torah today, and share it widely. May the holy Rebbe intercede for his orphaned people with his famed words of fire. Yehay zichro baruch.

