Give Us The Names of Your Loved Ones So We Can Say Yizkor This Pesach

Sponsored Content





Our holy Yeshiva “Toras Chaim” is situated in a secluded place, surrounded by forest, outside of the city of Moscow and thanks G-d we managed to keep it operating during the coronavirus pandemic. As soon as the situation with coronavirus in the world started developing we have imposed a strict quarantine in the Yeshiva and so with G-d’s help have insured the safety of our students and staff.

Every day there are minyanim for all the prayers and the regular learning sedarim thanks to the avreichim of our kollel who came to live on site.

Many people from around the world have approached me with a request to mention the names of their beloved ones during the Yizkor prayer on the last day of Pesach. We are happy to provide such an opportunity to everyone who needs it. Here is the link where you can submit the names for Yizkor: www.yizkor5780.com

Wishing you Chag sameach and may we all hear only good news!

With blessings,

Moshe Lebel

Rosh Yeshiva “Toras Chaim”







