Missed your chance to get the PPP forgivable Loan? Now is your chance!

Sponsored Content





A frum consultant firm in the Tri State area is now offering free consultations to business owners who have been hit with the current crisis.

The US government has recently approved the C.A.R.E.S act which is a $2 trillion stimulus package to get the economy back on track. NON PROFITS and Small Business owners may not know this, but may also benefit from this as well.

One of the programs which has been rolled out, is the PPP – which is the “Payroll Protection Program”, this program is providing up to $10 million in forgivable loans depending on the size of your payroll.

The first round of funding has already reached its funding cap and has closed, but there is hope! Congress has announced that they are in the midst of working on approving additional funds for the second round and should be approved this week. Our advice, get on it sooner than later as funding will dry out quite quickly once again.

We understand that knowing how to apply and finding out all the eligible grants, financial help and funding options available at this time is like running through a corn field maze with no end in sight. Do not worry, there is help, FREE OF CHARGE!

The firm currently has relationships with many banks who are still accepting PPP applications and have BH approved hundreds of applicants.

As a paid service, If your bank isn’t enrolled in the PPP or you just don’t want the hassle of all the paperwork and the work-arounds, the consultants can help with processing and expediting all of the applications with their banking partners and expertise.

This firm prides itself in its honesty, transparency and has many rabbinical endorsements and success stories – many references available upon request.

If you are an accountant and need help getting your clients approved for the second round, feel free to reach out as well.

To schedule a free consultation email: [email protected] WhatsApp Call or Text: 1-917-426-8726







