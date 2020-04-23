Who doesn’t want the Spinke Rebbe on his side? Help these patients and the Rebbe will storm the heavens

Sponsored Content





In a unusual event, the Rebbe Shlit”a will preform a special Tefillah on the יארצייט of בעל “אמרי יוסף” day, and will mention all the donors names for a ברכה וישועה,

CLICK HERE TO DONATE NOW

The critical situation we are all in, has created a new era where many previous donors are now in desperate need, and we need to help them too.

Families that their father is sick can not survive and are calling out for your help! Who will take care of them?

The 6th of Iyar is the יארצייט of the

בעל ה״אמרי יוסף״ זצוק״ל (רבינו הקדוש רבי יוסף מאיר ווייס זי״ע הידוע בפי חסידי ספינקא ״דער הייליגער אמרי יוסף״),

Who was the first Rebbe of Spinke, he was a tremendous בעל יסורים and was known for his special עבודת השם which he got from the Rabbeim of בית זידיטשוב according to the Kabllah, with a total self deprecation with miracles and wonders.

Many stories are told till today about Yidden who were saved after visiting his Kever. As he purified many Neshamos and bring them to peace in גן עדן.

Click Here to read more.

The Rebbe wants to Daven for you! He wants to storm the heavens for you!

In a unusual event, the Rebbe Shlit”a will preform a special Tefillah on the יארצייט day, and will mention all the donors names for a ברכה וישועה,

(though due to the situation it is not certain that the Rebbe will be able to physically go up to the ציון).

CLICK HERE TO DONATE NOW

The critical situation we are all in, has created a new era where many previous donors are now in desperate need, and we need to help them too.

Families that their father is sick can not survive and are calling out for your help! Who will take care of them?

The קופת צדקה ״פנינת צדיק״ was created 10 years ago by the Spinke Rebbe Shlit”a, as a mission to help many families that are collapsing under the daily burden.

The organization helps in many ways:

– Financial help for families in need.

– Kimpeturin assistance.

– Special Yom Tov assistance for large families.

– Food distribution for families in need.

Baruch Hashem the dedicated volunteers were able to help many families, and to get them back on their feet, but recently with the current situation they were forced to go in to the Rebbe and ask for guidance on how to proceed.

The Rebbe immediately started an urgent campaign to save these family lives, and the Rebbe is following and guiding each step of the process.

CLICK HERE TO DONATE NOW

The Rebbe is pleading for your help! The families are collapsing! This pandemic is ruining families! And only with your help they will be able to get back up!

According to the Rebbe’s directive, the organization will be giving $250 to small families and $500 to large families.

There are a few families that were extremely effected by the coronavirus, and the Rebbe authorized a special $1,500 assistance.

Adopt your family! And be Zoche to many ישועות!

The Rebbe has agreed to give a special blessing for those who will adopt a family. And special personal phone call with a ברכה for those who pledge the $1,500 package.

CLICK HERE TO DONATE NOW







