CPU Code School – Home? Become a software developer. Watch video: What is software development?

Sponsored Content





CPU CODE SCHOOL – www.cpucodeschool.com

Become a Software Developer – 10 Month Course

One-on-one mentoring to ensure success – Job Placement

Try Software Development – Watch video and write code

Join CPU Code School one of 2 Tracks:

1) New live online women’s class starting beginning of May! Schedule:

Sunday and Wednesday 6:15pm – 8:45pm.

Flexible schedule to accommodate changing plans due to COVID-19

2) Videos + one-on-one mentoring. Start any time and work on your own schedule.

Who is it for?

* Returned from Seminary?

* Smart teen with extra time?

* Starting a career?

www.cpucodeschool.com

[email protected]

845.734.3211







