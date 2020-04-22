Watch Jewish media personalities, music producers, who have all joined and back the Miracle Sefer Torah

What started out as a project shouldered by 4 people has radically morphed into a global campaign of unity and determination shared by 279,000 Jews from every segment of our people, and this happened in 5 weeks. But we aren’t done! With 26,000 holy letters remaining we invite you to join Klal Yisroel’s effort in combating the terrible plague we are all going through.
Please take a moment to watch this video of Jewish media personalities, music producers, rabbis and thinkers who have all joined and back the Miracle Sefer Torah which is uniting the Jewish People for protection. Send it out to your family and friends, tell them that YOU have secured your letters and encourage them to do the same. It’s up to us to bring this Torah to its completion and have every letter owned by a unique Neshama.
For more information, please visit: www.unitedforprotection.com/
