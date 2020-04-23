Are Your Girls Stuck at Home? Art and Computer Classes for Girls via Zoom

Sponsored Content





While the tri-state area is sheltered-in-place, we have organized instructors to bring art and computer classes directly to your home! We are hosting a series of classes via zoom. These classes are for 5th through 8th-grade girls, separated by grade. We will ensure a small class size to enable each student to receive proper attention and help them follow along throughout.

Classes will be starting on Tuesday, April 28th!

Classes will be approximately an hour-long, taught twice a week in the evenings for two weeks.

Click here for more information

Question? Email [email protected]







