Yeshivahs & Not-for-Profits can Apply for the PPP loan! Apply now!

PPP Loan Update:

The fact that FinTech and non-bank lenders have been approved to participate in the distribution of PPP loans will make a world of difference when more funds are appropriated. Small businesses would have benefited more had these lenders been approved earlier in the process.

Partnering with a FinTech platform, enables automation of tens of thousands of small businesses to submit PPP applications within minutes.

Until now, many Yeshivahs & Not-for-Profits were told that they’re not eligible for this loan – which is simply not the case! Most entities with a payroll of up-to 500 employees – can apply for this loan.

While the first batch of funding quickly ran out, Congress is expected to pass an additional $320 Billion in funding this week. As the Paycheck Protection Program is based on a first come first serve basis, it is important you apply as soon as possible to secure funding.

It’s Fast, Simple, and Easy!

Documents you will need to upload include: W-3 (employee 1099 if applicable), 941, Drivers License, Corporate Formation Document – Filing Receipt, so please have these handy.

Apply Here

