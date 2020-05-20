Owner of Private Jet Offers To Fly Sick Little Boy Home

Sponsored Content





Readers around the world have been following the story of 4-year-old Menachem Blau, a little boy from Israel who needs to fly to America immediately in order to save his life. Menachem was born with a rare condition which causes cysts to grow on his vocal cords. He has had surgery every few months since his infancy, and has now had over 25 procedures. Recently, Israeli doctors said they are no longer able to help, and that his only hope lies in the hands of American specialists.





The Blaus were set to fly to America when COVID-19 took over the world, and American hospitals cancelled procedures for foreigners. The Blaus were left to wait, hoping their little boy would live to see the surgery he needed. In the last week, restrictions have lessened, and the Blaus are now able to visit America. Unfortunately, they still lack the finances necessary to do so.





In a heartwarming turn, the owner of a private jet has offered to fly the Blaus home after the procedure. The family has also been able to raise some money to help them afford some of the expenses of getting their large family to the US, as well as housing and feeding them. They are still unable, however, to afford the flight out of Israel. They need tickets for the parents, as well as 7 children.





As the days pass and the date of the procedure draws nearer, the Blaus are desperately hoping that they will be able to raise enough to get their child to the surgery he needs to live. Donations are being accepted here for a limited time.

CLICK HERE TO HELP







