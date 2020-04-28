During These Times, We Must Keep Torah Learning Alive! Your Partnership Can Make This a Reality!

Sponsored Content





Igud ha’avreichim supports 100’s of individuals learning torah behind closed doors. Under the auspices of Harav Yehuda Aryeh dunner Shlit”A, Igud Ha’avreichim has undertaken to sponsor every hour of Torah learning being studied at the cost of $6 per hour; our goal is to sponsor a minimum 44,000 hours.

We need your helpp to purchase as many hours you can, so that we can provide for their families while also enabling and encouraging the continuation of Torah learning under the current situation.

Yungerleit generally receive their stipend when their respective Rosh Kollel travels to solicit funding. For many weeks this hasn’t and won’t be possible, thereby drying up much-needed income of each Kollel account.

This means the Yungerleit do not have the ability to feed their families. Literally!

Igud ha’avreichim is giving a stipend of $6 per hour of torah learning. Enabling each yungerman to receive a respectable paycheck.

We NEED YOU to sponsor hours in order to help them.

You are the solution!







