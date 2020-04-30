Starts Sunday! The Bracha Seminar: How Coronavirus Can Inspire Kavana In Saying Brachos

Sponsored Content





Dovid HaMelech used the power of Brachos to stop the plague of his time. These days, coronavirus presents a similar opportunity to deepen our connection with Hashem. That’s why Torah educators in Jerusalem have put together this special seminar:

The Bracha Seminar is a self-guided, 8-part course (each a 20-minute module) that examines classical Torah sources on the hashkafic and halachic underpinnings of Brachos.

The goal is to connect with Hashem through saying Brachos with greater kavana. Join all of Klal Yisrael in this important effort. HaRav HaGoan Reuven Feinstein, shlita, and HaRav HaGoan Noach Isaac Oelbaum, shlita, have provided their written haskamas.

Registration is free and the sessions start May 3, 2020 (two per week until Shavuos).

The seminar concludes with a practical workshop that draws from the previous sessions. A wide range of texts are studied, including Gemara, Midrash, Maharal, Kuzari, Ramchal, Nefesh HaChaim, and Shulchan Aruch.

Each session includes a PDF with the original source material – typeset in a user-friendly side-by-side, phrase-by-phrase, Hebrew-English translation.

Why Brachos?

From morning till night, Brachos are intertwined into the fabric of our lives. Every Bracha we say is like a “mindful moment” of connection with Hashem. Especially in today’s challenging times, Brachos inspire us to higher levels of Bitachon, Simcha, Devekus and Yishuv HaDa’as.

Take advantage of this unique opportunity to upgrade your kavana leading toward Shavuos.

Co-Creators

YY Parker is the Creative Director of Standard Marketing, a NYC-based, full-service marketing and branding agency. He is the author of Sefer HaMidos, a primer on Judaism’s main topics that features primary Torah sources in bite-sized chunks. YY studied politics and public administration at New York University.

Rabbi Shraga Simmons is the co-founder of Aish.com, co-author of 48 Ways to Wisdom (ArtScroll), founder of AishAcademy.com, author of the LifeWisdom series, and author of The Brachos Book. He holds a degree in journalism from the University of Texas at Austin, and rabbinic ordination from the Chief Rabbi of Jerusalem.

To register, please visit BrachaSeminar.com. Schedule of sessions and full text of the haskamas are available on the website.

