Finally! SBA Loan and Emergency Covid-19-Related Services Solved Launch of DisasterLoanAid.com- all federal and legal assistance with Flat Fees

“People kept calling us about different COVID-19 related relief and needs. They had no idea where to start,” said Jacob Rubinstein, founder of DisasterLoanAid.com. “Some asked how they could obtain the loans; some wanted wills, some bankruptcy filing and some credit card debt settlements. It seemed that things were more confusing than helpful and obtaining these loans and other services felt impossible.”

Disasterloanaid.com was formed to address this need. Disasterloanaid.com offers over a dozen of the most requested services pertaining to COVID-19; SBA loan guidance is its primary focus. All services are offered at a flat rate and sent to pre-screened experts in the corresponding requested specialty. Disasterloanaid.com breaks down the complexity of accessing these services, by explaining eligibility requirements for loans in laymen terms, letting you know exactly what you need to do. Perhaps more importantly, Disasterloanaid.com has partnered with a loan processor, significantly increasing your likelihood of approval.

“We know how stressful this time is and we want to be here for you. With Disasterloanaid.com, we have taken the difficult details out of the way. You don’t need to worry about how to navigate the system, which banks to use, who should draft your will or what is a reasonable price point. Let us do the hard work for you!” says Rubinstein.

Disasterloanaid.com charges just $199.99 for unemployment services. It has successfully secured maximum loan benefits for the unemployed, even freelancers. The website is extremely user friendly. It offers general and legal consults about these services and pairs you up with the right attorney for your specific needs, all at a heavily discounted price.

The site also offers:

 Health Insurance Support and Complex Claim Submittal

 Life Insurance without Medical exams up to a 3-million-dollar policy

 Will and Estate Planning

 Bill Negotiation: I.e. auto insurance, student loan or credit card debt

 Tax Credits

 Bankruptcy Services

 Guardianships

A lot of thought has been put into how the site can help the community and the US at large. Hopefully, the service will mitigate a few stresses during this unparalleled harrowing time.







