Virtual Yarchei Kallah Continues After Pesach: with Keitsad Mevarchim

The Yarchei Kallah started five weeks ago to provide an organized framework of high-level learning to motivated participants. Lomdim from Eretz Yisrael, Europe, Australia, and across the US joined in the virtual limud b’iyun. The program includes a hachana shiur, copies of mareh mekomos, and live, in-depth shiurim from world-renowned maggidei shiur.

The maggidei shiur have included R’ Akiva Dershowitz, R’ Yosef Elefant, R’ Moshe Aaron Friedman, R’ Tzvi Greenberg, R’ Moshe Greenfield, R’ Sholom Kamenetsky, R’ Mordechai Linzer, R’ Aaron Lopianski, R’ Eli Reisman, R’ Yehoshua Rishy, R’ Avrohom Schorr, R’ Chatzkel Weinfeld, and R’ Avrohom Ziskind shlit’a. In addition, R’ Elya Brudny and R’ Binyomin Finkel shlit’a both addressed the program with divrei chizzuk before Yom Tov.

This past Friday R’ Dovid Cohen shlit’a of Chevron delivered divrei chizzuk.

There have also been halacha shiurim by R’ Gershon Dunner, R’ Nissen Kaplan and R’ Meir Tzvi Spitzer shlit’a. R” Alexander Mandelbaum mechaber of the sefer Vzos Habracha is scheduled to give a shiur on hilchos brochos in the near future.

The shiurim are streamed live on Torah Anytime daily.

To join or receive the mareh mekomos and shiurim please go to Join the Yarchei Kallah.

If you'd like a chavrusa, please email pesachim








