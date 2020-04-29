R’ David Ozeri: Petira of HaRav David Jemal ZT”L is a Devastating Loss for Our Community

Sponsored Content





Our community has been shaken and heartbroken over the sudden loss of our beloved Rabbi David Jamal A”H. He was approximately 67, and was Niftar from COVID-19

Everyone knew the Rabbi with his infectious smile, but behind the smile was a lot of pain. The Rabbi was in heavy debt and has a large mortgage. His humility and independence did not allow him to ask for help. He would teach boys of all ages how to sing Sephardic “Pizmonim” and Lag Baomer songs at Yeshivat Ateret Torah, and spent an incredible amount of time teaching Sephardic children giving them the proper education of their heritage, making sure they all knew how to read all the Tefillos with the correct Sephardi Minhagim.

In a video provided to YWN below, you can see Rabbi Jemal a few months ago at the Siyum Hashas at MetLife Stadium, singing and dancing, his heart full of joy.

The last thing Rabbi Jemal was seen doing before being taken to the hospital a few weeks ago, was dancing at the front window of his home for young children who came to wish him a Refuah Shilaima.

So humble and caring, his face radiated with love and he made everyone feel special. He was always quick to give honor rather than receive no matter the difference in age or wisdom.

The rabbi served our community faithfully for the past 40 years, giving all he had. His laughter and giant smile will be forever in our hearts.

The Rabbi was constantly helping others, NOW is the time to help the Rabbi and his family.

