New Virtual Jewish School Offering Free Classes

As it began to sink in that schools will be closed indefinitely, administrators and principals were found scrambling for solutions to continue classes. Having students take a five- to six-month break from their studies would be a huge setback for their academic achievements. But have these substitute systems proven adequate in filling this educational gap?

Because of the high standards implemented in many schools, any use of computer technology is strictly prohibited. Doing so is said to imply a tacit endorsement of these modern tools. However, this limits the new class forums in those schools to phone conferences. While many students and their parents have adapted well to the new reality and are gaining tremendously from the efforts of their school administrations, others are not quite as lucky.

There is a growing number of parents complaining about the inadequacies of the phone classrooms. This is especially true for students who already struggle with short attention spans or hyperactivity. Having a physical teacher standing in front of them can significantly help to reign in their wandering minds and boost their concentration. A droning voice floating out of the earpiece simply does not do the job, and accountability is virtually impossible. Parents admit that their child spends only a few minutes with the phone before wandering off to find another activity.

The Achievements team has stepped up to the challenge. They have developed fully functioning virtual classrooms via Zoom. Within the Zoom platform, there is total accountability; the teachers can see every student in real time. This vastly superior system is demonstrably more effective. Not only is it easier to instruct and implement a curriculum, the entire experience is enhanced for both teacher and student. Having visual contact in real time makes it easy for the teacher to cultivate an interactive, stimulating atmosphere which is highly conducive for learning in a fun and satisfying manner.

Achievements is happy to inform the public that classrooms are now forming for boys in grades Primary -11 in a wide variety of subjects, taught by charismatic, experienced teachers. Setup is very easy, and we are working with a company to secure affordable kosher Zoom tablets for all families that do not already have devices capable of supporting Zoom. Tuition is very affordable, and no long-term commitments are required. The program includes worksheets, tests, and grades, as well as exciting incentives and prizes.

Three program levels are available.

Basic: Absolutely FREE! Includes live Jewish History class (20th century) for 7th grade & up, and a Science Projects/Current Events class for 4th grade & up.

COVID Hour for Kids: Only $50/kid for the entire month! Includes 2 daily hour-long sessions of constructive COVID entertainment. Sessions vary between educational topics and just plain ol’ kosher fun. For 4th grade & up. (Topics include: stories, skill workshops, contests, raffles.)

Advanced Package: $100/week. Includes access to Basic and COVID programs, plus exclusive full line of educational classes in a wide variety of General Studies subjects, including: math, science, language arts, history, and current events.

