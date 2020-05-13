I am a Young Girl Going Through Major Trauma: I Need Your Help To Fight It and Save My Life!

Sponsored Content





I might be the seemingly normal frum girl you see smiling at you in the streets every day, but the constant pain I carry around in my heart is indescribable.

It is due to the trauma of being repeatedly drugged and abused as a child, as well as other cases of intimate abuse. It is the trauma of being bullied through school and living with the most horrific OCD for 6 years.

I spend my life in so much pain that I at times I just want to kill myself.

I fought to stay frum, I fought to wear a skirt, I fought to keep Kosher and to keep Shabbos.

It has been a long and painful journey. But I have survived.

I have been speaking to a brilliant therapist. Unfortunately, we could not do therapy because of my state of mind.

My therapist has found me an excellent trauma center that will help me get back on track so that I can finally start to build a future and get married. A place where I can sort myself out and deal with the insane amount of pain I have been carrying around for 17 years.

But there is no money. I have spent £24,000 of my own earnings on help and I have no funds left.

Please help me! I cannot spend my life anymore sitting on the floor in parks crying.

Please, please assist me, so that I can get the help I so desperately need as soon as possible.

There is too much trauma.

I beg of you – please open your heart and your purse to assist me. In that zechus you should only see brocha.

I am relying on you. Please help me.

​

A Jewish girl in need.

Please DONATE HERE to help today!​







