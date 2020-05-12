Record-breaking Hatzala-thon Concert Resuming Live Stream

Sponsored Content





After a transcendently joyful and successful evening of celebration and support, the production crew that brought the first half of the marathon “Hatzalah-thon” concert is rested and ready to fuel a full day of giving and unity.

Over 8 million dollars were raised from over 40,000 donors in just 12 hours for over 40 Hatzalahs from around the world . The overwhelming display of heartfelt appreciation is the first of its kind for the volunteer medical emergency response teams who have been at the forefront battling the Coronavirus in Jewish communities in major cities all over the world.

But there is more to be done. Another day of live-streaming begins soon, at 11:45 AM and will continue until the close of Lag Baomer.

Shloime Greenwald from United for Protection, the organizers behind the Hatzalathon, stressed the importance of showing up for the day’s festivities. “Last night’s success exceeded our expectations. But we can do so much more for these incredible organizations who have literally saved countless lives during this crisis.”

The programming schedule for today:

Tuesday, May 12

11:45AM – Uncle Moishy

12:45PM – Afternoon Concert with Boruch Sholom, Eli Marcus, Gad Elbaz, Lipa and more

3:00PM – Mitzvah Blvd

3:30PM – 8th Day

4:15PM – Torah Inaugural

4:45-7:00PM – Finale with Benny Friedman, Mordechai Shapiro and Shulem







