Today At 5PM! Historic!

TODAY AT 5PM (NY), please join Yaakov Shwekey, Mordechai Ben David, and Ishay Ribo as we celebrate Lag Ba’Omer, with a global live stream concert.

Produced by Eli Gerstner, the concert titled “Together As One” will feature these three megastars performing for the first time together. The concert will be hosted by Migdal Ohr and will benefit Magen Yisrael – Israel Shield, Migdal Ohr’s Covid 19 Relief Fund.

Click Here for Tickets



“The response from the global community since announcing the event has been astounding,” says American Friends of Migdal Ohr Executive Director, Atara Solow. “Seeing the world unite in joining our efforts has been truly inspiring.

We continue to ask others to join us for this historic event and be part of helping the 40,000 households that are counting on us,” Atara continues.

The concert will air live starting at 5:00PM EST/2:00PM PT with 100% of the proceeds raised going directly to the fund. Viewing passes can be purchased for $18 at www.migdalohrevent.com.










