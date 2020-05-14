Emergency Campaign! The Hidden Pandemic

Sponsored Content







THERE’S A HIDDEN PANDEMIC!!!

Thousands of Yungerleit are forced to learn in their homes, without the structure and support and encouragement which is provided by the beis medrash. This is an ongoing crises and demands immediate attention! What can we do to help replace in someway the “beis medrash”?

WE HAVE THE SOLUTION!!!

Mesikus Hatorah, a limud hatorah b’retzifus program, has the solution! We will be’ezras H-shem be launching a program in the coming days which will offer stipends to those yungerleit who commit themselves to learning a designated amount of time b’retzifus. The amount of increased learning, both in quantity and quality, is immeasurable!

WE NEED YOUR HELP NOW!!!

Every additional dollar we receive means we can reach more yungerleit! You have now such an incredible opportunity to do something momentous for Klal Yisroel and give us the much needed zechusim during this ongoing and current Covid-19 pandemic.

PLEASE FORWARD

Every member of klal yisroel appreciates your donation, enabling our front lines to continue. Maximize your support by sharing this campaign with family and friends, giving us all this monumental opportunity!

Remember: The more money raised, the more yungerleit we can reach! Every $180 sponsors one yungerman.

TIZKU L’MITZVOS!

