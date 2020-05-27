One-Month PAID ($500-2500), Part-Time Internship (Month of June / Work from Home) for Young Adults Ages 17-26

Sponsored Content





An established NY-based tzedaka is looking to hire a team of 20-30 young adults to help launch a new campaign to help the charity stay afloat amidst the new financial environment created by Covid19. The charity is launching an innovative concept immediately after Shavuos, designed to succeed despite the current economic challenges.

The internship will run from June 1 – June 30. Pay will range from $500-$2,500. All candidates will be working from home, working only 2.5 hours each day, with flexible hours. Interns do not need to be NY-based. This is a perfect opportunity to make a difference in the community, earn valuable work experience for your resume and make some money while home-bound over the next month, without interfering with one’s July/August plans. Because hours are flexible, the job can easily be done based around other learning, school or work-related time commitments.

Interested candidates should be self-motivated, entrepreneurial, confident on the phone and passionate about making a difference in the Jewish community. Please text or WhatsApp 516-512-4494 if you are interested in learning more about this unique opportunity. Click HERE to Whatsapp!







