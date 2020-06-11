An Open Letter to the Community

Sponsored Content





We are living in unprecedented times. Never in modern history has there been a global epidemic that has affected so many facets of our lives. My deepest and sincere sympathy to all those affected by this terrible epidemic.

As a facility that is committed to providing optimal service for our residents, the onset of COVID-19 was a new challenge for myself and my entire dedicated staff. With S’yata D’shmaya we made the difficult but necessary decisions for the safety and well-being of our residents, shutting the doors to new patients and discharging those residents who had family members who were able to care for them at home. This decision was made in the early stages of the epidemic when we still did not know the extent of its impact. Although it was inconvenient to many in the community, including our current residents and their families, we believe that it helped save many lives. We are grateful to Hashem that we had the foresight to take these steps and were able to protect so many of our residents.

Now that we are several months into our new reality of Corona, self-quarantine and social distancing, we have a much better understanding of the virus and how it spreads. As a result of our voluntary-shutdown back in March, we were able to equip ourselves with the knowledge, tools and protocols to enable us to now accept and care for returning and new residents. As we reopen Leisure Chateau, we are taking every precaution to ensure the ongoing safety of our residents. This includes frequent cleaning and sanitizing of common areas, ensuring a sufficient supply of personal protective equipment (PPE), as well as a designated COVID-19 unit and a designated transitional unit.

We are here for you and are committed and prepared to continue to provide an unparalleled level of long-term care and rehabilitation for your loved ones. Our commitment to excellence and the tireless dedication of our staff remains unchanged. In our state-of-the-art facility, residents receive outstanding progressive rehabilitation and long-term care that enables them to enjoy a high quality of life in a place that feels like home.

As always, we operate with the primary goal of helping the community and we look forward to serving you again at Leisure Chateau.

Wishing you continued health and safety,

Shimi Falik, LNHA

Administrator, Leisure Chateau Care & Rehabilitation Center







