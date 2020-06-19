As we all leave our homes and start getting back to “normal” we still have many questions on our minds. Why did Hashem do this? What does he want from the world? What does he want from me? How do we all just move on? Rabbi Majeski Is bothered by theses exact questions and deals with them in this unique, inspiring video. This is a must watch.
Powerful New Video by Rabbi Yisroel Majeski
