Brand New Extraordinary Bais Yaakov Girls Sleepaway Camp Opening THIS Summer!





Come join us at Camp Ahuvah for a summer of fun and fulfillment on a sprawling campus in scenic Maine!

Under the leadership of Rabbi Nosson Neuman and Mrs. Devorah Krawiecz, who both come with years of experience in both chinuch habanos and overnight camping, Camp Ahuva is sure to be an unforgettable summer experience.

Camp Ahuvah offers 5 weeks of overnight camp chock full of activities, special programs, and events that are focused on giving the Bais Yaakov style girl days that are both rewarding and enjoyable. Staff members on board at Camp Ahuvah will be dedicated to ensuring that every single girl is cared for and recognized for her individual talents, needs, and capabilities.

We are grateful that Maine is a state that was minimally affected by the Covid-19 virus. There are fewer restrictions regarding social gatherings.

Camp Ahuvah will be strictly adhering to all local health guidelines.

For more information head to our website CampAhuvah.com or call 203-456-CAMP (3267)







