U.S. Fighter Jets Crash In Kuwait; Crews Survived

Several U.S. warplanes crashed in Kuwait on Monday morning, but their crews survived, a statement from Kuwait’s Defense Ministry said.

All the pilots safely bailed out.

“Authorities immediately initiated search and rescue operations, evacuating the crews and transporting them to a hospital for medical evaluation and treatment,” the statement added, saying that the pilots’ condition is stable.

The U.S. Army confirmed the incident in a statement issued early Monday afternoon (Israeli time), calling it an “apparent friendly fire incident.”

“Three US F-15E Strike Eagles flying in support of Operation Epic Fury went down over Kuwait due to an apparent friendly fire incident,” the US Central Command stated.

“During active combat — that included attacks from Iranian aircraft, ballistic missiles, and drones — the US Air Force fighter jets were mistakenly shot down by Kuwaiti air defenses. All six aircrew ejected safely, have been safely recovered, and are in stable condition.”

“Kuwait has acknowledged this incident, and we are grateful for the efforts of the Kuwaiti defense forces and their support in this ongoing operation.”

Earlier on Monday, smoke was seen rising near the US embassy in Kuwait.

Witnesses told Reuters that loud explosions were heard on Monday morning in Dubai and in Doha.

Tehran vowed to target US bases in the region in the wake of the launch of the joint US-Israeli attack on the Islamic Republic on Shabbos.

