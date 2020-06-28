Machane Zoomer: Your Incredible Online Option for Camp This Summer

Sponsored Content





This summer, following on the heels of a school year like none other, poses challenges for our students and families. For many of our children, summer camp is not an option this year, and the summer months which are usually greeted with anticipation are now a source of anxiety and uncertainty. After numerous requests from schools all over the country, we are pleased to announce the formation of a summer program which can be tailored to meet the needs of your school community.

A complete summer initiative, with a serious learning program as well as fun and educational activities, will be launched to meet the unique needs of this summer. Session 1 will be from July 6-24 and session 2 from July 27-Aug.14.

Rabbeim and Moros, hand-picked from across the country, will be providing daily live lessons through Zoom, with learning as well as davening, Erev Shabbos programming, and incentives for participation. As the students will be coming from a variety of backgrounds, care will be taken to ensure that the group and style and level of learning are as appropriate as possible. If you have staff members who you feel would be well-suited to this format, we would appreciate you sharing this initiative with them.

Aside from continuing with Torah learning and structure, the summer is not complete without fun and action, and our program will incorporate that as well. With daily main activities, shows, games and fun, students will have a great time and get to know kids from all over the country. Unique to our program will be electives, and students will pre-register for their choice of a variety of fun and wholesome activities. Camp in a Box kits with the necessary materials will be provided in advance, and each group will meet on Zoom with their instructor regularly to take the next step in their selected project.

To register please visit cojds.org/machanezoomer

Camp…no matter what!







