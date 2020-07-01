Sponsored Content





An important letter to the public from Rav Shimon Galai & Rav Mordechai Shmuel Edelstein:

“We are coming with a fervent request for one of our fellow citizens of our city, Bnei Brak, who teaches Torah and a father to a large family. He has found himself in serious financial trouble, he is drowning in medical debt and his home is about to collapse…

But he still needs a lot of help to rehabilitate his family. Certainly, whoever helps this family will merit Heavenly help and much success in everything they do. With nachas from all their descendants in spiritual and physical matters.

Mordechai Shmuel Edelstein

Shimon Galai”

CLICK HERE TO SEE THE FULL STORY

As one of the spiritual leaders of the Jewish People today, Rav Shimon Galai is aware of some of the most intense suffering and private tragedies. It is a rare occurrence that he single out one particular individual or family, and request that a campaign be run specifically for them.

CLICK HERE TO SEE THE FULL CAMPAIGN

A talmid chacham, a man trusted and supported by the gedolim, is in a dangerous situation due to medical expenses – and we are being urgently asked to help.

Those who donate receive the Rav’s bracha for success and nachas, two truly invaluable treasures, together with all the other blessings that come with responding to the calls of the rabbanim.







