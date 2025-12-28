Leading Rabbanim And Admorim Convene Emergency Asifah in Yerushalayim Against Draft Law; Call for Mass Atzeres

As deliberations over the proposed draft law continue in the Knesset’s Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee, an emergency gathering of leading Chassidic admorim, mashpi’im, and Sephardic gedolei Torah was held Sunday evening at the Vizhnitz Beis Medrash on Nechemia Street in Yerushalayim. The asifah was convened under the leadership of the HaRav Moshe Tzadka shlit”a.

At the conclusion of the meeting, a forceful public declaration was issued opposing the draft law currently being advanced, as well as rejecting any form of compromise on the issue. The rabbanim further announced the decision to organize a joint mass atzeres of tens of thousands, uniting Chassidic and Sephardic communities together with segments of the Eidah HaChareidis, in protest of the draft law.

The atzeres is expected to take place on Monday, 16 Teves, at the Yirmiyahu–Brandeis junction in Yerushalayim.

The formal resolutions expressed deep alarm over what was described as a grave gezeirah threatening the Torah-observant public in Eretz Yisrael, and particularly the intensified pressure being placed on Sefardim. The statement decried religious persecution by state authorities, warning of an effort to uproot any remaining spark of Yiddishkeit from the hearts of Klal Yisrael.

The declaration reiterated the unequivocal position of Gedolei Yisrael that it is strictly forbidden for a chareidi Jew to enlist in the army under any framework, including so-called “chareidi tracks,” which were described as leading to spiritual destruction. Specific programs marketed under various names were explicitly rejected, as was participation in any form of alternative governmental service, including civil service, in accordance with the psak of earlier gedolei hador.

The rabbanim further warned against reports that lawmakers are seeking to advance legislation including quotas, targets, and sanctions directed at the chareidi public. Such a law, they stated, would effectively consign thousands of bnei Torah to the army. Any agreement to such a law—whether through direct support or even indirect acquiescence, such as abstaining from a vote—was declared completely unacceptable.

Addressing arguments that partial compliance might save others from conscription, the statement firmly rejected this reasoning, citing the established halachic principle that one life may not be sacrificed for another. The rabbanim emphasized that experience has shown that only uncompromising, resolute resistance can protect the Torah community from such decrees.

In a message to chareidi representatives and activists standing at the forefront of the struggle, the rabbanim urged them to be strong and courageous, not to fear intimidation, and to continue being mekadesh shem shamayim with strength and dignity. They publicly pledged that the chareidi community will stand fully behind any bochur or avreich who is arrested due to his refusal to submit to conscription.

Around the table was seen a rare and awe-inspiring assembly of Gedolei Yisrael representing virtually every segment of the Torah world. Among those present were HaGaon HaRav Yaakov Meir Shechter, HaGaon HaRav Moshe Tzedakah, and the Admorim of Lelov, Bohush, Zvhil, Slonim, Shevet HaLevi, Chug Chasam Sofer, Rachmastrivka, Chernobyl, Skulen Yerushalayim, Biala Bnei Brak, Sassov, Vizhnitz Beit Shemesh, and Pinsk-Karlin..

Also present were the renowned mashpi’im and mekubalim: HaGaon HaRav Gamliel Rabinowitz, the famed mashpia Hagaon HaRav Elimelech Biderman, HaGaon HaRav Tzvi Meir Zilberberg, HaGaon HaRav Yitzchak Meir Morgenstern, HaGaon HaRav Avishai Tzeinvirt, HaGaon HaRav Meir Heisler, and many others.

Representing the Gedolei HaDor of the Sephardic Torah world were Hagaon HaRav Yitzchak Tzofik Aviezeri, HaGaon HaRav Ben Tzion Mutzafi, HaGaon HaRav Baruch Shmueli, HaGaon HaRav Tzion Boaron, HaGaon HaRav Yoram Chaddad, mashgiach of Yeshivas Kisei Rachamim, HaGaon HaRav Shlomo Toledano, Rosh Yeshiva of Tiferes Yaakov, among other prominent rabbinic leaders.

The extraordinary sight of so many towering Torah figures — chassidic, litvish, and sephardic alike — gathered together in unity was a moment of rare hisorerus and profound achdus in the Torah world.

