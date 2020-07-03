Ha’admor M’zhvil’s Life Saving Mission

Sponsored Content





Ha’admor M’zhvil is personally involved with a case of true Pikuach Nefesh. A young man that the Rebbe took care of as a child, now finds himself in a medical crisis. The young man spent most of his childhood with the Rebbe, because he had no other familial support. The Rebbe was always impressed by the child’s perseverance despite his neglectful upbringing.





Now, this young man is dangerously ill and requires extensive medical treatments. The treatments he needs are extremely costly, and he has no way to pay for everything. His life is slipping away as he is forced to confront this crisis alone.





Ha’admor M’zhvil has determined that this is a matter of Pikuach Nefesh and is personally helping this young man find a means to receive the medical treatments he so desperately needs. The Rebbe has even issued a statement, in which he begs Klal Yisroel: “He needs many people to help him… The medical treatments will heal him… We can save him.”





This young man has no one to turn to. He is experiencing more pain and trauma than many people do in a lifetime. And he is doing it alone.

As the Rebbe himself is trying to save the life of this young man, anyone who can lend a helping hand is encouraged to do so. Those who partake in this holy mission should be blessed accordingly with a long healthy life.







