Live Tomorrow!: Rav Kamenetsky, Brudny, Dishon, Goldwasser, Krohn, Lau, Lazar, Ozeri, Reisman & Schapiro shlit”a for Tu B’Av

LIVE EVENT: On Tu B'Av, there will be a LIVE GLOBAL BROADCAST with divrei bracha from HaRav Shmuel Kamenetsky shlit"a and Rav Elya Brudny shlit"a and more! Say tehillim with Klal Yisrael.

visit WWW.TUBAV.LIVE

On August 5th, Tu B’Av at 10:AM (NY time) and around the world, hundreds of thousands of Jews will unite at one time, reciting 8 perakim of Tehillim as a zechus for all singles in Klal Yisrael to find their shidduch, This historic worldwide event is called “Tu B’Av Together” and is a Yad L’Achim initiative.

Visit www.TuBavTogether.com to learn more about this historic event. at www.TuBavTogether.com you can

1) Submit names for FREE to a minyan of talmidei chachamim davening in Amuka on Tu B’Av or call the 24 hour hotline to submit names 866-923-5224

2) See over 52 Inspirational Videos from Rabbonim / speakers / singers

3) Download the special mobile ARTSCROLL Tehillim for Tu B’Av Together and more!

