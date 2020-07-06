COVID Cases On The Rise Again In Israel: Rabbanim React

Sponsored Content





The ‘second wave’ has officially arrived in Israel as numbers of coronavirus cases continue to rise worldwide. Most are back to work and there is a sense of fragile normalcy in the air.





The Vizhnitz Rebbe, Rav Ezrachi, Rav Feinstein, Rav Biderman, and Rav Finkel gathered in Bnei Brak recently to discuss the current state of the world, as well as to form a Beis Din on behalf of a group of impoverished orphans. The orphans in question are struggling to make their own weddings without their parents.





The rabbanim gave a bracha to all donors to the orphans’ wedding fund that they should have nachas from their children, health, and “easy parnassah.”





In light of the current COVID spike, this bracha is as needed as ever: Many have begun to see their grandparents and other high-risk relatives again, and hope that all will remain healthy and they will be able to continue. Even those who are not concerned about the virus itself are adapting financially to the rapidly shifting economy.





Readers can donate here to bring relief and joy to a group of young people who face humiliation & grief, and to receive this meaningful bracha.





