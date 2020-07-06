An entire Family Devastated Left with Nothing! after a fire consumed their home.

Sponsored Content





Watch the heartbreaking video

A Family of 13 was devastated

when there house went up in flames!



The father a Talmid Chacham , who has dedicated his entire life to learning Torah, up until the fire he was supported his family with the bare minimum.

Now they lost everything they own, in a fire that broke out in Bet Shemesh. Many of his young children were affected by the trauma of the fire. They were left penniless, with no means to purchase basic necessities to furnish another apartment, and buy basic clothing for his family.

THEY NEED YOUR HELP NOW!

CLICK HERE TO TAKE PART IN THIS TREMENDOUS MITZVAH!







