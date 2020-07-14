Women: This Career May Be Your Calling!









Are you wondering if Social Work is for you? If you are compassionate, resilient and resourceful you possess some of the important qualities to enable you to become a Master in Social Work (MSW). Women understand that helping people deal with a host of challenges requires sensitivity and real knowledge. Social workers are at the forefront of helping people cope with all the stresses of everyday life and the extra pressures of illness or economic hardships. They assist their clients by providing them with the tools to live more productive lives. The sense of satisfaction that comes from doing good (while doing well) is immeasurable.

In what type of settings do Social Workers provide their services? Social Workers take their place as the main professionals who offer counselling in schools, clinics, hospitals, and in private practice.

What is unique about The New Seminary MSW Program? The problems that plague society, unfortunately also affect our community. We thank Hashem that it is not to the extent and severity of the outside environment. But we are not immune. There is no shortage of people who call themselves ‘social workers’; there is a desperate need for legitimate, quality Social Workers who have received top tier training and are ready to step into the field and make a real difference. Our program is geared to meet your needs, with a sensitivity to the nuances of our unique community – without any compromise on the content of the material. We help you achieve your goals without compromising on quality.

What if I am a mature woman who wants to now enter this profession? With experience as wives, mothers, and sometimes grandmothers, the mature woman brings the wisdom gained in their lives to the profession. Combined with the excellent, professional training provided in face-to-face classes, these women emerge with the knowledge, skills, and insight that makes them especially valuable additions to the profession. Our program is very welcoming to women who are returning to school and offers a variety of ways to complete the program from full-time (2 years with classes only on Sundays and field work during the week) to part-time (done in either 3 or 4 years).

Application Process:

For students to join this cohort and be considered for the MSW program of LIU call The New Seminary at 718.796.8160 or visit our website HERE: https://thenewseminary.org/degrees/msw-master-of-social-work/







