Project Witness—The Determined Trailblazer: A Drive-In Event for 180 Cars





For the past 6 years, at this time of year, Project Witness staff is usually deep into preparations for our major annual documentary premiere.

But, as we all know, this year is different. Undaunted by the current situation, yet determined to make sure that our newest annual documentary film is welcomed appropriately, Project Witness has arranged for a truly unique event on Monday evening, July 20, that will leave lasting memories and fulfill all mandated safety requirements.

Overlooking the East River and returning in time to the Drive-In era, Project Witness will host a sparkling premiere that will accommodate social distancing and yet present a full and satisfying program.

The evening will of course, also feature the first-ever showing of the latest Project Witness documentary. As there is room for only 180 cars, don’t miss this unique opportunity.

For more info and reservation visit us here: https://projectwitness.org/spirit-of-survival/, or please call 718 305 5244 x 244/x 284.







