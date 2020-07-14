Rabbi Shlomo Bochner of Bonei Olam Thanks Klal Yisroel





Dear Friends,

This past week has been an exhilarating one for us at Bonei Olam. We launched an emergency campaign to raise desperately-needed funds for the vital services we provide to so many couples.

We were months behind in funds with hundreds of couples waiting for help.

We didn’t want to say “no” to any couple approaching us for assistance.

Thanks to you, we can continue saying “yes” as we have since our inception.

Thanks to you, couples struggling to start their own families still have hope.

We launched the recent campaign with a goal of $5 million. The generosity of Klal Yisroel was on full display, as we raised an astounding $6.3 million. The $1 million raised above our initial goal will be earmarked to assist those dealing with secondary infertility. Never before has Bonei Olam been able to provide secondary infertility assistance. Now, we can, thanks to you all.

Over 700 people worked tirelessly over the course of 2 days to ensure the success of the fundraising campaign. Thousands of supporters around the globe opened their hearts and their pockets. We can’t thank you enough.

The continuing accomplishments of Bonei Olam are credit to you all. May that zechus bring you much bracha, hatzlacha, nachas and good health always,

Appreciatively,

Shlomo Bochner







