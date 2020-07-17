Empowering Your General Studies Teachers

Sponsored Content







It is universally accepted that every rebbe receives training in classroom management and teaching skills before being hired by a Yeshiva. However, the General Studies teachers are largely left to figure it out for themselves. This leaves rookie teachers at a great disadvantage. They must learn on the job how to maintain control of a large class of restless students while covering the curriculum for the year at the same time. Can’t we empower them as well by teaching them how to teach in a positive way as well as gain the students’ respect? Shouldn’t they be taught how to use simple but effective techniques to maintain control and keep students quietly in their seats?

To fill in this gap, Achievements has stepped up to the challenge once again with their all-new Teacher Training Course. In this series of stimulating and interactive workshops, teachers will learn the tricks of the trade from various veterans and professionals in the field. The workshops will walk them through the ins and outs of the school year from when they walk in the very first day through when a student complains, “Why do you always pick on me?” They will learn how to balance compassion with authority and excitement with formality. With interesting, charismatic presenters and dynamic Powerpoint presentations, participants will be able to absorb the material in an interactive and stimulating atmosphere. One-on-one mentoring is provided for every participant for follow-up support. There will be separate classes for men and ladies. A Zoom hookup will also be available.

The workshops will also be available as an online course with video modules. Certification will be provided upon completion.

These presentations will be held at the brand-new, beautiful Wings facilities.

Visit our website to learn more or to sign up.

Click here to view the schedule and to see the list of presenters.https://www.achievementses.com/teacher-training.html

