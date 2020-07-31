11 Year Old Boy Nifter Erev Tisha B’Av | The Family Needs Your Help

Sponsored Content





With the passing of their 11 year old son, Dovid Yoseph ben Shlomo Eliyahu a, the Baron family is in complete and utter despair.

Dovid Yoseph suffered from DIPG, one of the most potent forms of juvenile cancer.

Trying to pick up the pieces and bring life in their home back to some sort of normal is no easy task.

Having been in and out of hospitals for the past several months, this has really taken a toll not only on the parents but on the other children as well.

You can help us raise the funds they need to get back on their feet and continue to stay strong.

We would also like to request of you to be mekabel yourself with one new mitzvah to honor the memory of this dear boy.

With your help, the neshama of Dovid Yoseph Ben Shlomo Eliyahu will have an Aliya

https://thechesedfund.com/helpthebaronfamily/letshelpthebaronfamily







