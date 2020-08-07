The Most Terrifying Minute Of Her Life

Sponsored Content





The Cohen family of Petach Tikva were having an otherwise typical night when they noticed that their 1 year old son Refael’s lips were turning blue. Most parents are familiar with the scene: The symptoms were subtle, they assumed he was probably fine, but decided it was better to take him to the ER just in case. That evening would send their lives on a whole new trajectory.





Refael, a sweet little baby with big brown eyes and bouncy curls, was diagnosed with pulmonary hypertension and a weak heart. For an excruciating 38 days, his mother Chagit stayed by his hospital bed. Her 9 other children remained at home, awaiting their return. Then came the most frightening few minutes of Chagit’s life – the day that Refael went into cardiac arrest.





Doctors were miraculously able to revive the tiny child. Unfortunately, the medical team came to the Cohens with sobering news: Refael will need a heart transplant to live. Such a procedure can only be done outside of the country, and for a tremendous expense.





Chagit has, of course, refused to let a financial matter mean losing her child. The couple are doing all they can to raise the money they need to save Refael’s life, including opening a vulnerable public crowdfunding campaign. The campaign shows a touching video of adorable Refael, together with his mother’s plea.

It is a story that all parents can connect to – and it is Chagit’s dream that readers around the world will join her in saving this most precious life.







