In the newest episode of Inside ArtScroll, we are treated to an interview with Rabbi Meyer Yedid, author of The Power of Tranquility. As the rosh yeshivah of YDE, rabbi of Brooklyn’s Congregation Shaare Zion, and a renowned speaker, Rabbi Yedid has educated, guided and inspired thousands of people of all ages. In this compelling interview, you will learn about Rabbi Yedid’s fascinating background and experience his deep love of people and keen understanding of human nature.