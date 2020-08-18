Which word in Maariv, Shacharis, and Mincha of Shabbos hints to the marriage between Hashem and Klal Yisroel?

Sponsored Content





The table is set, we’re all dressed for the occasion, but which song do we sing for our wedding with Hashem? Join Rabbi Eli Mansour as he shares the secret meaning behind the sacred Shir Hashirim and it’s place at the opening of Shabbos. Find out why we say Shir Hashirim, what it really means, and how we build true love for Hashem.

Discover which word in Maariv, Shacharis, and Mincha hints to the marriage between Hashem and Klal Yisroel and so much more…

Join Rabbi Eli Mansour as he gives new meaning to the Shabbos davening and Shir Hashirim.

How to celebrate Shabbos as our wedding ceremony with Hashem? Bah, Bo, Bam – The difference between the three Shemonah Esreis of Shabbos. When is a very special time to daven for the Geulah on Shabbos?

The Hanhagos, Tefillos, and Zemiros come alive with insights from renowned Rabbanim and speakers.

