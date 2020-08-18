Please Say Tehillin for Rav Zalman Nechemya Goldberg Shlita





by Rabbi Yair Hoffman for 5tjt.com

His Tehillim name is R’ Zalman Nechemya Ben Freidel. He is the son-in-law of Rav Shlomo Zalman Auerbach and one of the leading Gedolei HaDor. He was the editor in chief of the Encyclopedia HaTalmudis and is the Rosh Yeshiva of Sadigurah – Yeshiva Daas Moshe.

He is currently in critical condition in Hadassah Ein Kerem Medical Center in Jerusalem after suffering a stroke with brain hemorrhaging. he has given smicha to numerous Rabbonim in America. He is a remarkable genius and a true tzaddik who constantly gives of himself to Klal Yisroel.

He is 89 years old. Please organize tehillim and be mispallel for him.

The author can be reached at [email protected]







