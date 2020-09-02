The Agudah is Vital – A Job Hunt…and Tefillin for a Month

Sponsored Content





Agudath Israel of America has meant so much to so many people, on a klal level and to the yochid as well.

Today’s case in point:

Founded in 1994 to help those who are out of work find meaningful jobs, PCS, a division of Agudath Israel, also offers direct placement services, career counseling and educational programs.

In the case of Daniel, who was in dire need of a job, PCS actually served as a stepping stone to something even loftier than an employment opportunity.

Daniel, who had an accounting degree with experience in a very specific industry, was in a difficult predicament the first time he met Rabbi Yoel Tolwinski, director of job services at PCS. A non-religious individual from a foreign country, Daniel had just one week to find a job or he would be forced to leave the United States.

Eager to assist in the job search but also hoping for something more, Rabbi Tolwinski struck a deal with Daniel: If he managed to get Daniel a job within the week, in return, Daniel would put on tefillin for one month. The two shook on the agreement and Rabbi Tolwinski got to work.

It took just a few days to arrange an interview for Daniel at a business that was looking for a bookkeeper. The company liked Daniel so much that they made him a job offer just a few days later. Their confidence in their new hire was not misplaced. Over the years, Daniel rose through the ranks, earning multiple promotions.

Keeping up his end of the bargain, Daniel put on tefillin diligently for a month after being hired. Even after the month was up, he continued to put on tefillin daily and found himself drawn to Yiddishkeit.

Today, Daniel isn’t just the controller of the company that hired him when he was so desperate for a job. He is also a married man and an observant Jew whose commitment to a Torah lifestyle is a direct result of that initial phone call to PCS.

