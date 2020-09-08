How can we access the ultimate good of Olam Haba while still in this world?

Sponsored Content







All blessings, both heavenly and earthly, are dependent on Shabbos, the source of all blessings. And though the reward for earthly actions is reserved for Olam Haba, Shabbos is the representation of Olam Haba in this world and enables us to receive the heavenly bounty, which then flows to the entire week.

Join Rabbi Pinches Friedman as he elevates Shabbos to its exalted status – Me’ein Olam Haba.

How to behave like an “Olam Haba Yid” on Shabbos. What lies behind the “Shabbos spice.” Why we only receive reward in Olam Haba.

Do you want to enhance your Shabbos with joy and meaning? Tens of thousands of viewers have discovered a new appreciation for Shabbos, explored new topics, and gained more knowledge about different aspects of Shabbos and Shabbos davening. You can have that, too!

Sign up now for our B’Dibur Echad video series and never experience Shabbos the same way again!

The Hanhagos, Tefillos, and Zemiros come alive with insights from renowned Rabbanim and speakers.

Sign up at kiheimchayeinu.com for updates – and upgrade your Shabbos!







