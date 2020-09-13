A Heartfelt Plea from the Front Lines in Eretz Yisroel!

Erev Rosh Hashana 5781

Dear Friend,

First the good news. Boruch Hashem, 120,634 precious Jewish children from all across Eretz Yisroel just began the new school year in 273 Torah schools administered by Chinuch Atzmai.

Almost one-third of these children come from non-frum or nominally frum homes! Collectively, thanks to the generosity of Klal Yisroel around the world, Chinuch Atzmai has underwritten 1200 bus lines that will make their way each day to 215 moshavim, transporting over 20,000 precious neshamos to 124 Kiruv schools throughout Eretz Yisroel. These schools are the lifeline of a Torah life for over 30,000 Kiruv talmidim and talmidos.

What an amazing accomplishment for Klal Yisroel!

What an amazing zechus for the Yom Hadin!

Speaking of the Yom Hadin, at the offices of Chinuch Atzmai, there is a Yom Hadin taking place now! Due to a lack of funds, we are faced – time and again – with the agonizing task of selecting neshamos and granting them Chayei Olam – an eternal life of Torah and Mitzvos, while leaving literally thousands of others behind, Rachmana Litzlan! The agony of having to make such decisions is something no one should ever know.

Dear friend, all it takes is thirty dollars a month to save a neshama from being condemned to spiritual starvation!

We all desperately need zechusim. What greater merit can we ask for than the havtacha of the Ribbono Shel Olam, as quoted in Chazal, אם אתה משמח את שלי אני משמח את שלך – If you take care for My children, I, Hakadosh Boruch Hu, will do the same for yours!

May the zechus of your partnership in this great mitzvah grant you and your family a שנת חיים ושלום, and a שנת גאולה וישועה; a year filled with the abundant brachos of the Torah, nachas health, peace and prosperity and hatzlacha in all endeavors.

On behalf of the Gedolei Yisroel, we ask you to please sponsor as many children as you are financially able to today. The Torah and Mitzvos of these children and their generations will be attributed to your z’chus forever. Sponsorships can be made at www.chinuchatzmai.org or 24 hours a day at (844)-44-KIRUV. Checks can also be mailed to Chinuch Atzmai, 1072 Madison Ave., Lakewood, NJ 08701.

כתיבה וחתימה טובה

Harav Mordechai Karelitz

Chairman

Harav Chizkiyahu Mishkovsky

Presidium Member