Reb Daniel Shore Was The Center Of Their World Until Covid Took Him

Reb Daniel Shore z”l was a fixture in the Kensington community for many years, his smile lighting up the faces of all who knew him. He and his large family were close to Rav Chaim Epstein zt”l and davened for many years at Yeshiva Zichron Meilech.

Reb Daniel was a ben Torah in the truest sense of the word. He spent many years learning in Lakewood under Rav Shneur Kotler and kept up with many of his friends from those days.

When the Shores moved a year ago to Lakewood, Reb Daniel’s joy was boundless. He was with most of his married children and was able to go back the life of a ben Torah he yearned for. But it did not last long.

Alas, Reb Daniel contracted the dreaded coronavirus early on, and was niftar after a few weeks. His family and large group of friends were shattered that they couldn’t even give him a proper sendoff. Speaker and speaker at the Zoom levayah recalled his tremendous love for learning, greatness in Torah and strong connection to Talmidei Chachamim. His glowing smile, good word and support that he constantly provided, is missed by all that knew him.

Reb Daniel was buried, the shiva ended, and now the crush of the financial burden is weighing down heavily on the shoulders of his almanah. How will she pay for the upkeep of the house that they recently purchased? How will she marry off their children? Who will care for her, only months after the family moved to a new city with bright plans of a long future together?

YOU.

You are the only hope for the Shore family to get back on their feet. Reb Daniel left behind a family that includes talmidei chachamim, roshei chaburos in Lakewood, people who throw aside all their obligations and run to help others. It is now OUR turn to be there for him.

​

An Emergency Fund has been established to support the family. Please open your hearts and contribute generously.

Harav Yeruchim Olshin shlita has given a haskamah for this fund. (see below for letter)

All donations are tax deductible and a receipt will be automatically sent to the email address you provide when donating.

Anyone who wants to send a check can do so as well:

Checks should be made out to: Chasdei Avos Con

Please mail your check to

Chasdei Avos Con

c/o Shore Family Fund

401 Ave F

Brooklyn NY 11218

​

Tizku Limitzvos!