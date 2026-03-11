Joint Statement Regarding Travel from Israel

As we continue to daven for Acheinu Bnei Yisrael amid the ongoing conflict with Iran, we remain committed to help Americans trying to return to the U.S. and facing uncertainty.

All U.S. citizens currently in Israel should enroll in the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP). This will enable you to receive important updates and alerts.

For those looking to leave immediately:

Israeli airlines are operating outbound flights, but flights are officially limited to ~ 100 passengers per flight, that number may change at the discretion of the government. Contact the airline or a travel agent about viable options.

For your safety and in compliance with Government of Israel limitations on sizes of gatherings, please do not come to the airport unless you have purchased a ticket yourself or you have been contacted directly by the Department of State to inform you that you have been confirmed as manifested on a flight.

The State Department is organizing no-cost flights from Ben Gurion Airport to Athens, Greece. From Athens, you will be responsible for booking your own flight back to the U.S.

To be assisted departing Israel through State Department chartered flights, you must register using the State Department Crisis Intake Form. Follow these guidelines carefully:

When to Fill Out the Form:

If you are requesting assistance to leave only fill out this form a few days before you are ready or need to leave Israel. Passengers must be ready to depart immediately, and may receive very short notice.

All immediate family members must be listed on the same form.

Please fill out all details including passport information and any urgent or relevant medical issues.

Individuals should ALSO fill out the Chaim V’Chessed Iran Conflict 2026 form.

What Happens After You Register:

Once registered, the State Department will contact you when seats become available on assistance flights. Continually monitor your email and phone for updates after submitting.

If You Have Already Left Israel:

If you completed the form and have departed Israel, please contact the State Department immediately by calling or responding to the email you received upon registration, so that they can focus their efforts on U.S. citizens still in need of assistance.

For Yeshiva and Seminary Students:

The Igud Yeshiva and Seminary Coalition for Bnei Chul sent out a survey to students in seminary and yeshiva collecting data about travel plans. It is important that you fill it out so that there is accurate information about the specific needs of the students trying to return to the US. If you or your child have not received the survey, please be in touch with the seminary/yeshiva.

The Igud is coordinating flights for students beginning next week. See https://flights.igudys.com/ fo r more information.

For more information (which will be updated as the situation evolves) and for those looking to travel to Israel, see Chaim V’chessed’s website HERE.