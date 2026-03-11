Advertise
BLI AYIN HARA! Modi’in Illit Family Welcomes 21st Child – All Born Without Twins

Illustrative. Maayanei HaYeshua Hospital.

A remarkable simcha took place today in Modi’in Illit, where a well-known and respected family welcomed their 21st child, bli ayin hara.

What makes the story even more extraordinary is that all 21 children were born as single births, without a single set of twins.

According to a report by the Israeli outlet Hapargod, the family lives in Kiryat Sefer and the oldest child is only 22 years old, meaning the family has welcomed a new baby nearly every year.

At present, all of the children are still unmarried and living at home.

The unusual milestone even surpasses a previously known case in Bnei Brak, reported on YWN in 2022, where a family also had 21 children, but one of those births included twins.

The newest baby was born today at Mayanei HaYeshua Medical Center in Bnei Brak.

News of the remarkable family quickly spread throughout the neighborhood, with neighbors already stepping forward to help the parents following the birth.

Friends and residents are wishing the family much bracha, nachas, and continued simcha.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)

