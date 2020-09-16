Father of 8 with ALS wants to Live!

Dear Friends around the Globe,

This Elul, merit the unshakable Bracha of the venerable Tzadik of Jerusalem, Harav Hagaon Rav Gamliel Rabinowitz Shlita, who personally visited R’ Dovid and said: “Whoever will donate generously to Rav Dovid Frid (Father of 8 with ALS) in this merit will never be sick, not them or their families for all generations.”

As the world has been “turned upside down” in 2020, there are so many NEW “normals”, but one thing hasn’t changed. My husband, Rav Dovid Frid, has been living with ALS for nearly ten years, fighting to live as a quadriplegic, on life support, only communicating with his eyes. It’s a tall order, but with G-d’s help, your support, and our family’s love, he has the strength to carry on!

Please Tip the Scales this Elul and show Hashem how much we all need each other!!

Looking back, it is unbelievable that so many years have passed. In the beginning, being able to give R’ Dovid quality care at home seemed like an impossible dream, but thanks to your support that dream has come true. R’ Dovid wishes to thank the Ribono Shel Olam and all of Am Yisroel for giving him life. Without you, the miracle would never have happened.

Yamim Nora’im (Days of Awe) or High Holy Days are a powerful time of the year for prayer. Please pray for the Refuah Shlaima of Dovid Yehoshua Ben Leba Malka and all those who are struggling with illness.

Endorsed by: HaMekubal HaRav Gamliel Rabinowitz Shlita, Jerusalem, HaRav Aryeh Shulman Shlita, Mara D’Asra Telz Stone, HaRav Michoel Sorotzkin Shlita, Rosh Kollel HaDeah V’Hadibur, Telz Stone, HaRav Yisroel Neuman Shlita, Rosh Yeshivas Bais Medrash Govoha, Lakewood, HaRav Yaakov Hopfer Shlita, Kehillat Shearith Israel, Baltimore, HaRav Yaacov Haber Shlita, Kehillas Shivtei Yeshurun, RBS. View recommendations: click here:

For a tax-deductible receipt, please press the following link for Kupat Hair – קופת העיר.

Payment via Bank Transfer in Israel (Shekalim): Fund no. 2605, Rabbi David Frid, Bank Poalei Agudat Yisroel, Branch 188, Account no. 621498. A tax-deductible receipt can be obtained from the accounts department of Kupat Hair, Bnei Brak – Tel no. 03-6716929.

Payment by check to Kupat Hair. In order for the donation to be deposited in our fund, please write a note on the check that the contribution is for fund #2605 – Rabbi David Frid. Mail your check to American Friends of Kupat Hair, 4415 14th Avenue, Brooklyn NY 11219.

Payment by check in Israel: In order for the donation to be deposited in our fund, please write a note on the check that the contribution is for fund #2605 – Rabbi David Frid. Mail your check to Kupat Hair, P.O.Box 49, Bnei Brak 51100, Israel.

Payment by phone: Call 1888-587 2842 twenty four hours a day. Please specify that the donation is for fund #2605, Rabbi David Frid.

We are truly grateful for your support. קופת העיר