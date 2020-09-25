Baruch Dayan Emes: Reb Aryeh Laskey ZT”L

Pure. That’s the word that comes to mind when we think of Reb Aryeh Laskey. He taught young children Torah, and he showed them, by his example, how to love Hashem. It was the warmth of his lessons that set the foundation for Yiras Shamayim for his students.

​Click here to donate!

Rabbi Laskey ZTL struggled with debilitating diseases—pulmonary fibrosis and rheumatoid arthritis—which caused him to become uninsurable. He continued to teach until his illness made working impossible.

Rabbi Laskey ZTL was relentless in his effort to make sure that his children with learning disabilities received the support they needed. Even as his health deteriorated, he forged on—carrying his oxygen tank and his ever-present smile—and doing whatever he could to care for his family.

We can’t look away: A widow and NINE children of which 6 are unmarried are bereft, missing not only their loving husband and father, but their source of parnassah as well. Help us to honor Rabbi Laskey and the purity of his dedication, by stepping up to help.