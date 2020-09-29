For The Very First Time! A Men’s Exclusive Chol Hamoed Event at the American Dream Water Park!

The DreamWorks water park located in American Dream is one big record breaker. Largest indoor water park in North America, tallest water slide and more. And this Chol Hamoed, it’ll be kosher too!

The entire park was rented for men only for two nights. This is the first time the Water Park in the American Dream opens, and Bikur Cholim was able to snag it for the community. There will be kosher food available for purchase by famed Chickies and a spacious sukkah.

Safety is paramount in these times. The cavernous 6,400-capacity park will be limited to 750 slots, with plenty of space for everyone to adhere to Covid rules and limitations. The Lakewood Bikur Cholim, which has been on the forefront of innovative safety and healthcare since the pandemic started, will be overseeing all aspects of the event to ensure safety.

*May be bought with maaser money